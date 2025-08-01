Maryland invalidates more than 1,400 lead inspection certificates

The Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday said it invalidated more than 1,400 lead inspection certificates across the state due to an inspector's failure to comply with work practice standards.

The MDE did not identify the inspector by name but said they were affiliated with Green Environmental LLC.

In January, the same company was accused of using radioactive materials without a license and altering test samples during lead paint inspections, which resulted in some samples being deemed invalid.

Affected rental units must now be reinspected for lead paint hazards, the MDE said.

"We are reaching out to rental property owners and their tenants to be sure that families are protected from the serious health hazards of lead paint," Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain said. "Most inspectors do their jobs well and are vital to preventing childhood lead poisoning," McIlwain said. "But those who fail to follow the law endanger the health and well-being of unsuspecting and vulnerable people."

No timeline has been set for the reinspections, and the department has not announced any enforcement action tied to the most recent violations.

Green Environmental accused of earlier violations

This is not the first time Green Environmental has been accused of improper lead inspections.

In January, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, representing the Department of the Environment, filed a civil complaint in Baltimore City Circuit Court against Green Environmental and its owner, Rodney Bryan Barkley.

The complaint cited multiple alleged violations, including altering dust samples and improperly using a lead detection device containing radioactive materials.

According to the lawsuit, Barkley conducted about 131 lead-free inspections between 2022 and 2024. Officials allege he manipulated sample results, failed to maintain testing equipment, and submitted false documentation.

In one case, Barkley allegedly used a lead analyzer on the wrong setting and could not produce documentation for a device containing cadmium-109, a radioactive substance.

Green Environmental had been accredited by MDE as a lead abatement contractor since 2019.

The Attorney General's Environmental and Natural Resources Crimes Unit has also filed criminal charges against Barkley in Baltimore City Circuit Court for allegedly falsifying and submitting fraudulent lead paint certificates. Both cases are ongoing.

WJZ has reached out to Green Environmental for a statement.

Why lead inspections matter

Maryland's Lead Risk Reduction in Housing Act, enacted in 1994, was designed to minimize childhood lead poisoning while preserving affordable housing.

Lead exposure has long been a concern in Baltimore. Between 75% and 95% of homes built before 1980 were estimated to contain lead paint. In 2017, the Maryland Department of Health identified lead exposure as the most widespread environmental hazard for children in the state.

McIlwain advised parents of children living at affected properties to contact their child's pediatrician or primary care provider for lead testing.