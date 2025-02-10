Maryland lawmakers rally outside Social Security Administration HQ in response to DOGE interference

BALTIMORE -- A group of Maryland lawmakers is expected to rally outside of the Social Security Administration (SSA) headquarters in Baltimore County Monday after the White House's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gained access to the Treasury Department's payment system.

That access was blocked by a federal judge's ruling on Saturday.

DOGE, a task force led by billionaire Elon Musk, was created to lower federal spending.

DOGE's access to the personal data of millions of Americans prompted several lawsuits, including one filed by unions and advocacy groups that alleged the Treasury Department unlawfully provided the task force with private data, CBS News reported.

The Treasury Department's payment system is handled by the Bureau of Fiscal Service, which also sends Social Security checks, tax refunds and federal salaries.

Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) along with Reps. Kweisi Mfume, Johnny Olszewski and Sarah Elfreth planned to rally outside the SSA building around 12:30 p.m. to call for the protection of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

DOGE on Social Security

The lawsuit from unions raised concerns about security risks with DOGE's access to taxpayers' personal information including bank account data and Social Security numbers, according to CBS News.

"The scale of the intrusion into individuals' privacy is massive and unprecedented," the lawsuit claimed.

Max Richtman, CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare said the task force and Elon Musk "now have access to the personal information of every Social Security beneficiary — and the ability to stop payments for any federal programs they dislike."

On Feb. 5, the Treasury Department said DOGE had "read only" access to the system and expenditures had not been affected, according to CBS News.

On Feb. 8, a federal judge blocked the task force from accessing Treasury Department records that contain sensitive data after 19 attorneys general, including Maryland AG Anthony Brown, sued Mr. Trump alleging his administration allowed DOGE to access the department's payment system, violating federal law.

According to CBS News, DOGE gained access to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau which was designed to protect consumers from fraud and scams. The independent government agency has since been ordered to stop much of its work.

The task force and the Trump administration have also disrupted operations at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which provides humanitarian aid to more than 100 countries.

A federal judge recently prevented the administration from placing more than 2,000 USAID employees on administrative leave.