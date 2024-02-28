Maryland lawmakers debate bill to arm school resource officers in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE -- In Annapolis today, Maryland senators held a hearing on Senate Bill 819, a proposal allowing school resource officers to carry firearms on Baltimore City school premises.

The bill, spearheaded by Maryland State Senator J.B. Jennings, aims to enhance security within Baltimore City schools.

"If somebody ever steps on that school and tries to commit harm to those children, you have a police officer there who is fully trained, knows how to handle it, and can defuse the situation to protect those children," Jennings said.

The push for the bill comes after a particularly violent 2023 in Baltimore City schools, marked by several murders and numerous incidents involving handguns on school properties.

Dr. Marvin Cheatham, President of the Matthew Henson Neighborhood Association, testified, calling for immediate action following a recent incident at Carver High School involving parents and students armed with guns.

"Children bring guns to, and in schools for fear that they are not being protected," Cheatham said.

Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza questioned the current perceptions of safety among parents.

"Is there an assumption like the parents just kind of assume that they're sending their kids or their children to school, and they're kind of assuming that protections are in place?" Carozza asked.

Dr. Cheatham responded, pointing out the inadequacies in current safety measures and the looming threat of potential accidents.

"The parents are under the assumption because they see the police that the protection is there, but the requirement is what's the school date start? They had to go put them in the locker, so what is that telling you there's an accident waiting to happen," he said.

Senator Jennings says unarmed officers provide a false sense of security.

"In some jurisdictions that aren't armed they're still wearing a uniform it's just that false sense of hope at that point and I just find it ironic that here we are in this building protected by troopers who have their service weapon to protect us but in schools with children, they don't have it. I just think it's wrong, and it needs to be changed," Jennings said.

The hearing represents a significant moment in Maryland's ongoing debate over school safety and gun control, with community leaders, educators, and legislators all weighing in on the controversial proposal.