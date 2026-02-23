Some Maryland lawmakers in Congress to skip Trump's State of the Union

Some Democrats in Congress, including those from Maryland, are planning to skip President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Maryland Rep. April McClain Delaney and Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen confirm they are joining other members of Congress at the "People's State of the Union" event at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., instead. Rep. Kweisi Mfume also said he won't be attending.

The State of the Union address will be at 9 p.m.

Reasons for boycotting the State of the Union

The lawmakers say the administration's "destructive" and "lawless" actions against Marylanders are just a couple reasons why they are boycotting the president's speech.

"I have determined that my presence at the State of the Union would not meaningfully serve my constituents in Maryland's Sixth District," McClain Delaney stated. "The President's destructive and lawless actions over the past year have harmed Marylanders–making life less affordable, undermining food security and their access to healthcare, and devastating family farms and small businesses across our region."

The Maryland lawmakers say they are boycotting over "illegal mass firings" of federal workers; "reckless trade wars" that impacted the state; denying Maryland FEMA funding for historic flooding in Western Maryland; public criticism aimed at Gov. Wes Moore; and immigration policies, including plans to build an ICE detention facility in Washington County.

"I will continue fighting their destructive policies at every turn," McClain Delaney said. "At the same time, I am working with local and state leaders to restore trust, solve problems, and advance practical solutions that improve affordability and strengthen our communities."

Rep. Mfume posted on social media that he will boycott Trump's State of the Union for the second year in a row, saying that the president and his ego "have failed to lead and have severely injured the official state of the union."

"Donald Trump has hurt hard working American citizens and diminished our respect on the world stage," Mfume added.

"People's State of the Union"

Many members of Congress are opting to attend the "People's State of the Union" at the National Mall at the same time as the president's address.

Sen. Van Hollen is expected to speak at the rally, while being joined by Jenna Norton. Norton, a Marylander, is a public health scientist and Program Director at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

According to Van Hollen, Norton had a "front row seat to unethical, unlawful, and harmful actions by the Trump administration at the NIH."

The rally is expected to start at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rep. Olszewski to attend with guest

Maryland Rep. Johnny Olszewski, a Democrat, will attend Trump's State of the Union, joined by his guest, Carroll County resident Michael Zabetakis.

Zabetakis is a retired electrical engineering technician from Hampstead. According to Olszewski's office, Zabetakis is facing a $12,000 annual increase in health insurance premiums following the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits.

Zabetakis said his monthly premium soared from $500 in 2025 to $1,500 this year, Olszewski's office said.

"I want the President to see Michael sitting in the gallery as someone representing millions of Americans who did everything right but are now being forced to shoulder crushing healthcare costs – all because he and Republican leadership in Congress failed to act," Olszewski said. "I want President Trump to see there are real people who worked hard, paid taxes, and played by the rules but are being left behind by his Administration. While the ultra-wealthy get massive tax breaks, retirees are forced to choose between financial stability and access to a doctor."

"Losing our ACA credits was a significant hit against our retirement spending, especially on top of the high cost of groceries and the electric bill," Zabetakis said. "Our premiums tripled overnight. That's money that was supposed to go toward enjoying our retirement and time with our family. Instead, it's going to insurance bills. Americans like me are not asking for special treatment. We're asking for stability and fairness."