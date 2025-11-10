Maryland lawmakers react to possible deal to reopen federal government

Marylanders in Congress hope a deal will be approved quickly to end the federal government shutdown, as the country has surpassed 40 days without a funding agreement.

Congressman Andy Harris said he's ready to move past the shutdown and get the short-term funding bill approved.

"I think we've reached a critical point where the SNAP benefits are running out, air traffic controllers are having problems, our military is not getting paid," Rep. Harris said.

Harris said that, with the latest Senate vote, lawmakers are ready to focus on critical issues.

"I voted to keep the government open seven weeks ago. I'll vote this week to reopen the government," Harris said. "By Wednesday, all the members of the House should be back in Washington. Hopefully by Thursday, the country will reopen."

Rep. Harris believes there will be enough votes to reopen the government.

"I think that just like in the Senate, there will be a handful of House Democrats who will join the Republicans to reopen the government," Harris said. "I wish it were more."

Maryland House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy said it's time for lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to stop fighting and find common ground.

"The perception from a lot of folks is that they're not working together and people in the country are suffering," State Del. Pippy said. "It behooves both parties to figure out how to legislate."

Maryland Democrats oppose approved bill

It's a different tune on the other side of the aisle with Democrats opposing the latest version of the deal.

"I'm very disappointed in the outcome," Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said.

"I'm hopeful there's a pathway to skill to get this done, but as things stand, I will be opposing the legislation," said Congressman Johnny Olszewski.

Sen. Van Hollen said this deal doesn't address America's healthcare crisis.

"I think it's a loss for the country," Sen. Van Hollen said. "We have tens of millions of Americans who are now facing this ticking time bomb on their health care costs."

Meanwhile, as the bill returns to the House, Rep. Olszewski remains hopeful and plans to propose an amendment to prevent future cuts.

"After we have a bipartisan deal, if we shake hands and agree this is the budget, these are the levels of funding, that should stick," Rep. Olszewski said.