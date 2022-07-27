Maryland lawmaker charged with felony theft & misconduct over district office rental

BALTIMORE – State prosecutors on Wednesday filed criminal charges against a Maryland state delegate accused of misusing public funds to rent a cottage outside his legislative district for his personal use.

State Del. Richard Impallaria, who represents District 7, is charged with seven counts, including felony theft, misconduct in office and fraudulent misappropriation by a fiduciary, according to the criminal complaint filed in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

The complaint alleges that the state footed the bill for nearly $93,000 in rent payments to the delegate's personal landlord over the past decade for a cottage in Essex, outside of his legislative district, that was billed as a "district office" but was used instead for personal storage.

Additionally, the complaint accuses Impallaria of billing the state for $2,400 for office furniture that was never ordered to cover the cost of political campaign mailers.

"Elected officials are expected to be good stewards of the State's resources," State Prosecutor Charlton Howard said. "Any official who abuses the public trust for personal gain must be held accountable."

This is a developing story that will be updated.