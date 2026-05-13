Maryland law enforcement warn high school students about "senior assassin" game

A popular game among high school seniors has local law enforcement on high alert.

The "senior assassin" game, which is similar to tag, may seem like harmless fun. But police across the country say it can be misunderstood, resulting in potentially dangerous situations.

These misunderstandings, unfortunately, have happened between students and law enforcement around the country.

"The safest thing is not to play"

As the school year comes to a close, "senior assassin" games tend to pop up in high school communities across the country.

It's why countless law enforcement agencies have been issuing warnings lately.

The game has players trying to eliminate each other, typically by shooting each other with water guns. The game goes on until one is left, and is played in public.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is among the latest to issue such a warning.

In its post on Facebook, HCSO said, "For students, the safest thing is not to play."

"These situations can easily be misinterpreted by members of the public who may contact law enforcement out of concern," the post reads in part. "This can lead to urgent law enforcement responses and creates unnecessary risk for students, the public, and emergency responders."

But for those still choosing to play, HCSO advises students to use water guns that are clearly toys, to be respectful in the community and not trespass on private property, and to avoid running into the street.

Baltimore City Police, Baltimore County Police, Howard County Police, the Harford County Sheriff's Office and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office say there's been no reports of incidents related to the game.

Police respond to related incidents

A situation HCSO would like to avoid played out in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on May 4.

A man called 911 after seeing another man holding what appeared to be a gun. Police officers arrived and found someone who appeared to match the description from the caller.

Body camera footage showed officers approach the man with guns drawn. The man held his hands up and followed officers' commands to get on the ground.

The man ended up being a high school student playing the game. The gun he was holding, which appeared to look like a handgun, ended up being a watergun.

Last month, a high school senior in Portage, Indiana, ended up charged with felony intimidation after 911 calls came in there was a man with a gun in a parking lot.