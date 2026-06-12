Laurel, Maryland, establishes youth summer curfew to deter crime

Laurel, Maryland, has established a summer curfew for individuals 18 and under.

The temporary measure will be in place from June 18 through September 8, according to Mayor Keith Sydnor.

The executive order prohibits individuals 18 and younger from being in public spaces within Laurel between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day.

The curfew does not apply to those who are with a parent or guardian, those who are returning home within an hour of a school, religious or entertainment activity, or those who are going to work with proof of employment.

According to Mayor Sydnor, the measure aims to promote public safety and support the city's effort to provide opportunities and a safe environment for young people during the summer.

"Summer should be a time for young people to enjoy recreational programs, community events, and opportunities that foster growth and success," Mayor Sydnor said. "This curfew is one part of a broader effort to keep our youth safe, strengthen families and ensure our community remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone."

The Laurel Police Department will be enforcing the curfew and will be able to issue a Youth Field Contact Report and contact parents. If a minor is detained for a curfew violation, a parent or guardian will be notified and required to respond to take custody of the child, according to the mayor.

Baltimore has a similar strategy in place with the goal of deterring youth crime in the summer.

Now in its fourth year, the city established a youth engagement strategy, which includes a curfew for children under 14 years old.

Baltimore's curfew begins on the Friday after Memorial Day and ends on the last Sunday in August.

Under the curfew, children under 14 are prohibited from being in public places or establishments between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Individuals under 17 years old are not allowed to be out between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.