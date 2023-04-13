Maryland lacks plan to ensure access to abortion pill with ban poised to take effect

In the wake of a week-old Texas court decision invalidating FDA approval of mifepristone, also known as the "abortion pill," that is set to take effect Friday, Maryland officials have not formulated a plan to preserve access to the drug.

Gov. Wes Moore's press secretary, Carter Elliott, said such a plan is coming "as soon as possible" and the administration is "exploring options" such as stockpiling mifepristone, which some other states have done.

In the meantime, the governor, a Democrat, "will continue to do everything in his power to ensure that Maryland remains a safe haven for abortion and reproductive health care access, including access to mifepristone," Elliott said in an email.

