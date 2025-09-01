"Workers Over Billionaires" Labor Day protests held in Maryland

Several Maryland communities are holding "Workers Over Billionaires" protests on Labor Day to call for better working conditions, solidarity with unions, and to call out the Trump administration's policies, according to organizers.

The protests, hosted locally by different organizations, are all part of the May Day Strong Movement.

What is "Workers Over Billionaires"

According to the organization's website, the protests aim to "Stop the billionaire takeover."

"Billionaires are stealing from working families, destroying our democracy, and building private armies to attack our towns and cities," the website reads. "...the way we stop the takeover is with collective action."

The Indivisible Carroll County organization — which is hosting a local "Workers Over Billionaires" protest in Westminster, Maryland — described the rally as a "mass mobilization protesting the billionaire takeover in the United States."

"We're sending a clear message to the 1% that the American people stand united against their attempt to make our country into an oligarchy with a rich dictator at the wheel," organizers said in a statement.

WJZ has reached out to the White House for comment and is awaiting a response.

"Workers Over Billionaires" protests in Maryland

"Workers Over Billionaires" protestors gathered in McKeldin Plaza in Baltimore on Monday afternoon.

According to the May Day Strong Movement, protests will also be held at several other locations in the Maryland area.

Some of the local organizers were also part of the "No Kings" protests that were held across the state and country on June 14. Those rallies drew nearly 5 million people, according to the Americans for Civil Liberties Union.

Similar to the "Workers Over Billionaires" movement, the "No Kings" protests aimed to call out the Trump administration for its policies on immigration enforcement and cuts to federal funding.

The "No Kings" protests, which the White House called a "complete and utter failure," coincided with President Trump's birthday and the Army's 250th anniversary parade in Washington, D.C.