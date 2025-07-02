Cuts, scrapes and bug bites are common for kids. A Maryland dermatologist shares tips for treating them.

During the summer, it's common for kids to come home with small cuts and scrapes or pesky bug bites.

Maryland dermatologist Dr. Kate Viola recommends that families keep some products handy to treat small injuries.

Preventing bug bites

Dr. Viola, a board-certified dermatologist with Dermatology Partners in Sparks, Maryland, said prevention is key when it comes to mosquito bites and bee stings.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics highly recommends the use of DEET in [children] two months old and above," said Dr. Viola.

DEET can be found in bug repellent products like OFF. Dr. Viola said it's safe to use on kids' sensitive skin.

Treating bug bites

According to Dr. Viola, it's important to immediately identify the bug bite before treating it.

There are two simple ways to get relief. Dr. Viola recommends a cold compress to help relieve the itching and pain.

Another tip is to use skin care products that are cold. She recommends putting moisturizers and anti-itch lotions like CeraVe in the refrigerator.

"It will make a huge difference over time, and it will cool down the area, so that's very important," Dr. Viola said.

When to see a doctor

If your child is having trouble breathing or swallowing after a bug bite or sting, and it begins to look like an anaphylactic episode, Dr. Viola urges parents to call 911 immediately.

"If the bug bite just does not go away, and it's very painful for the child even after giving – you can give a children's acetaminophen, Motrin, ibuprofen – If that does not help, seek the advice of your pediatrician or a dermatologist for sure," Dr. Viola said.

Treating cuts and scrapes

Dr. Viola suggests choosing Vaseline over Neosporin when treating common cuts and scrapes.

"The problem with Neosporin and products like Bacitracin is that for many people – including adults and children – there are ingredients that patients can also be allergic to, children can be allergic to," Dr. Viola said.

To treat cuts and scrapes, she recommends products like Vaseline because it acts as a barrier to protect the skin, and it's inexpensive. She also recommends Aquaphor and CeraVe Healing Ointment.

"All of these are just great for cuts and scrapes, so just put that on," Dr. Viola said. "That's so much better for the skin, and you won't get an allergic reaction."