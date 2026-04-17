Baby kidnapped from Maryland found safe, 2 suspects arrested in Mississippi

A baby who was kidnapped from Maryland has been found safe and two suspects in that kidnapping were arrested in Mississippi, according to police.

On April 11, police in Columbia, Mississippi, were on patrol when they stopped a vehicle for speeding. During the stop, the driver was identified as Celso Galvez Morales.

Officers discovered that Morales was a fugitive who was wanted in Maryland on kidnapping charges. He was taken into police custody without a problem, police said.

A 4-month-old child in the vehicle was turned over to the care of the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services, officials said.

During further investigation, police determined that Morales' girlfriend, Laura Ignacio Martinez, was also wanted in Maryland for kidnapping. She was arrested on April 12, police said.

"Incidents like this highlight the importance of proactive policing and thorough attention to detail," said Columbia Police Chief Adrien Fortenberry.

Both Morales and Martinez are being held in Mississippi, awaiting extradition to Maryland, where they will face charges.

Police have not shared details about the condition or location of the infant.