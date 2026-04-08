Maryland-based Kennedy Krieger supports success for children with autism

For children with autism, success starts with the right support. Inside the Maryland-based Kennedy Krieger Institute's Center for Autism Services, Science and Innovation (CASSI), a foundation for success is being built every day.

Five-year-old Xerxes has been going to the center since he was three. His mother, Kellan Matthews, said the transformation has been incredible.

"In the beginning, he could only say two words," Matthews said. "He was a shell of a child, but now, this program has given him a voice."

Supporting kids and teens with autism

CASSI at Kennedy Krieger combines clinical services, research and training programs to bring out the best in autistic children and teens.

Evelyn Papstein — affectionately known as Evy — helped change how Xerxes connects with the world.

"CASSI emphasizes early diagnosis and intervention, which is really important for a child's development and future success," Papstein said.

Kellan remembers when Xerxes was little and thought he would always be non-verbal. Now, he can communicate with everyone and even say his own name.

For Xerxes and so many other children, this program has been life-changing.

Fundraising 5K at The Maryland Zoo

Now, supporters can step up in a big way at Kennedy Krieger's Roar For Kids 5K race or low-mileage walk at The Maryland Zoo.

The event will feature booths and activities for everyone to participate in. Roary, the mascot, will also be in attendance.

This year, Xerxes has his own team: Team Gotta Run Fast.

He came up with the team name because he is in love with Sonic.

Matthews said supporting Kennedy Krieger Roar for Kids is the least she can do with all the support that they have given her family.

Support that helps drive the research and programs that are changing lives at Kennedy Krieger Institute. Find more information about Roar For Kids here.