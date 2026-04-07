Bill that limits automatic charging of minors as adults heading to Maryland Gov. Moore's desk

A bill that could reduce the number of minors charged as adults in Maryland is heading to the governor's desk.

The Youth Charging Reform Act, or Senate Bill 0323, passed in the State House on Monday in a 92 to 39 vote.

The bill limits the offenses that would lead a minor to be automatically charged as an adult. Under the bill, teens would still be automatically charged as adults for certain violent crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, rape and attempted rape.

State Delegate Lauren Arikan said other crimes will start in the Department of Juvenile Services.

"The State's Attorney's Offices in the jurisdictions will be required to petition the court if they think the crime is particularly egregious or if the offender is a repeat offender," Del. Arikan said.

Elected officials speak out

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore weighed in on the bill, saying, "I think the legislature really understood the guidelines that I had that we want to make sure we're increasing accountability and opportunity."

"I think this is, it feels like the right landing spot they came to," the governor continued. "I know it still has to go through the judicial reviews with the Attorney General right now. But, as it gets through judicial review, I'm looking forward to making it to my desk."

The Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) wrote in a statement:

The passage of this legislation is the culmination of decades of work by policymakers, stakeholders and advocates to create a bill that would properly balance public safety and the accountability our children need. It marks a paradigm shift in Maryland's treatment of the children we serve.

"On this historic day, I pause to reflect on the people who worked to make this happen," said DJS Secretary Betsy Fox Tolentino. "Now is my favorite part – rolling up our sleeves and implementing the law. And I am committed to working with our partners and fellow stakeholders to ensure the children in our state are treated equally, fairly and receive the services they need."

Meanwhile, Del. Arikan voted against the bill.

"You can't solve crimes by simply not prosecuting it," she said. "You have to create a system where you're getting at the root causes. I just don't think this is the message we need to send to people that are organizing crime in our state that if you use children, they'll get away with it."

She said this bill sends the message that the state is soft on crime.

"As a public policy perspective, I just don't think the public wants to see soft on crime initiatives right now," Del. Arikan said. "There could be higher rates of recidivism. Only time is going to really tell us if this method is actually going to improve things."

Baltimore residents react

Some Baltimoreans had mixed reactions about the bill.

"I'm not really sure on if I would support it or not," said Robert Jackson. "If there's no consequences to some of the negative things they're doing, they'll never learn that they need to restrict themselves."

Beth, a Baltimore resident, said she doesn't think young people should be punished with prison time.

"They meet the wrong people in prison," he said. "You want them to meet people in a mentoring program."

Other residents expressed support for the bill.

"It gives kids, not promoting them to do heinous crimes, but gives them a chance to make a mistake and correct it," Brock Snoddy said.