Maryland Stadium Authority approves deal for management of Pimlico and Laurel Park

The Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) has approved an agreement with the Maryland Jockey Club (MJC) to manage the facilities at Pimlico Race Course and Laurel Park.

The MSA's board of directors announced the agreement on Wednesday. The deal establishes "the framework for the operation, management, maintenance and security of Pimlico Race Course and Laurel Park," said a press release.

"The agreement represents an important milestone in Maryland's commitment to the future of thoroughbred racing, establishing clear responsibilities between MSA, as owner of the facilities, and TMJC, as the exclusive operator," the release said.

The deal defines requirements for financial reporting, auditing, maintenance planning, security and coordination of capital investments.

"Building the foundation" for Maryland racing

"We're not just rebuilding Pimlico. We're building the foundation for Maryland thoroughbred racing's next chapter," said Craig Thompson, Chair of the Maryland Stadium Authority Board of Directors. "The Board's responsibility is to make sure the public investment we're making today continues to deliver value for decades to come."

The Maryland Jockey Club will oversee racing operations and management at both facilities, according to the release. This includes supportive efforts linked to the transition of primary racing operations to the redeveloped Pimlico Race Course.

"This agreement is about more than operating two racing facilities. It's about being clear on who's responsible for what, protecting Maryland's investment, and creating the conditions for these facilities to deliver lasting value for the industry, surrounding communities and taxpayers," said Lindsey Parker, Executive Director of the Maryland Stadium Authority.

The deal follows Preakness schedule change

In August, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced changes to the Preakness Stakes schedule and an extension of a media partnership that brings it to live TV.

Moore said the changes aimed to strengthen the Preakness program after the event was left out of a new six-race championship series. The $5 million Thoroughbred Championship Series includes the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, but not the Preakness.

The new schedule will push the Preakness Stakes back one week later beginning in 2027. This means the race will be held three weeks after the Kentucky Derby. The race is expected to return to Baltimore's Historic Pimlico Race Course after being held at Laurel Park last May while Pimlico underwent redevelopment.

Moore said at the time that the extra week could attract more horses and more viewers, as Maryland works to protect the future of one of its most iconic events.