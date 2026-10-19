Pimlico Race Course, Preakness Stakes unveil new logos ahead of 2027 return to Baltimore

Maryland officials unveiled new brand identities for Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness Stakes as the historic race prepares to return to Baltimore in May 2027.

Gov. Wes Moore, the Maryland Stadium Authority, and the Maryland Jockey Club announced the new logos, designed to honor Pimlico's history, the Preakness Stakes, and the Black-Eyed Susan while looking ahead to the future of Maryland horse racing.

The designs feature symbols familiar to Marylanders and racing fans, including the state's iconic flag, Pimlico's weathervane and cupola, and the black-eyed Susan flower. Together, the symbols represent more than 280 years of racing history and state pride, officials say.

"As Maryland steps into an exciting new era of horseracing, we're transforming our Pimlico and Preakness branding to represent our state's equestrian community and pay tribute to the industry's rich history," Moore said. "Through instantly recognizable and deeply meaningful symbols, we continue to leverage the race and course as cornerstones of Maryland's culture and economy."

In 2024, the Maryland General Assembly authorized the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue $400 million in bonds to redevelop Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Pimlico identities State of Maryland

The Preakness Stakes was held at Laurel Park in May 2026 while Pimlico underwent redevelopment. The race is expected to return to Pimlico in May 2027.

The redeveloped facility is expected to support more than 500 jobs and transform Pimlico from a venue that hosts approximately 15 racing days annually into the permanent home of Maryland Thoroughbred racing, with more than 100 racing days each year.

State officials say the project will also establish Pimlico as a year-round hub of economic activity for Park Heights, surrounding communities and Baltimore City.

Maryland has also prioritized investments in Park Heights through the ENOUGH Initiative, which has provided nearly $3 million for revitalization efforts led by Park Heights Renaissance. The community is one of 27 participating in the initiative, which supports efforts to improve young people's well-being through projects such as revitalizing vacant homes, addressing food insecurity and strengthening educational resources for parents.

"Maryland racing is built on a proud, storied legacy, and its next chapter will shine even brighter because its future belongs to all of us," said Craig Thompson, chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority. "The Maryland Stadium Authority is proud to help deliver a venue that honors Maryland's racing heritage, and looks forward to welcoming the world to experience a transformed Preakness weekend at Pimlico next year."