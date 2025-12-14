Maryland Jewish community condemns violence following deadly Hanukkah attack in Australia

What should have been a time of celebration for the Jewish community in Maryland and across the world was marred by a deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia on Sunday.

Police said a Jewish community was celebrating the first night of Hanukkah when at least 15 people were killed, including a 12-year-old child. Three children and two police officers were among another 40 people who were injured in the shooting.

Members of Baltimore's Jewish community came together on Sunday evening with heavy hearts for the annual menorah lighting at McKeldin Plaza in downtown.

"Thousands of members of the Jewish community had gathered on Bondi Beach for a joyous celebration of the beginning of the holiday and the Hanukkah miracle of light defeating darkness," The Baltimore Jewish Council and The Associated said in a joint statement. "Antisemitism, hate, and violence have no place in society, here or anywhere."

Baltimore menorah lighting continues

The Jewish community and its supporters weren't going to allow the violence in Australia to stop them from celebrating the start of the holiday.

"On this sad day, we are once again reminded of the important task ahead, not only to protect our community but to build relationships and educate our partners about the rise of antisemitism and hate.

State, local leaders condemn attacks on Jewish communities

Baltimore and Maryland leaders spoke out against the violence against the Jewish community in Australia.

Baltimore County Councilmember Julian Jones told Jewish residents, "You are not alone. We stand with you in grief, in solidarity, and in firm resolve against the rising tide of hate your community has too often endured."

Baltimore Councilman Yitzy Schleifer condemned the attacks in a statement on social media.

"Chanukah is about light defeating darkness, religious freedom, and the resilience of the Jewish people," Schleifer said. "Today reminds us exactly why that light matters. Despite the darkness, we will not hide. We will light our candles. We will live openly as Jews. We will spread light while others choose hate."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said that he stands with the Jewish community through all of the antisemitism and attacks, adding that, "Hanukkah teaches us that light can overcome darkness. Here in Maryland, we will keep showing up, standing together, and choosing light over hate."