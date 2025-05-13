Baltimore County Inspector General told she will need to reapply instead of being reappointed

Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan was informed that she will not be reappointed to the position and will need to reapply during an open hiring process.

In a statement shared with WJZ, Madigan said she met with County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, who told her the county would be hiring for the position and Madigan was "welcome to reapply."

The decision has sparked concerns among some community leaders.

Baltimore County hiring inspector general

Madigan finished a five-year term as inspector general in January. According to our partners at The Baltimore Banner, she was hoping the county executive would reappoint her for a second term.

"I love the job," Madigan told the Banner. "Of course, I want to stay and finish it out. I want to give Baltimore County four more years of my hard work."

However, during a meeting, Klausmeier's office provided a letter indicating Madigan would not be reappointed.

Under state law, the county executive has the ability to reapoint an inspector general.

Baltimore County Councilman shares concern over open hiring

In a letter sent to the county executive, Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka shared his support for Madigan.

"Ms. Madigan has done an outstanding job over her five years of leadership of the Inspector General's office," Patoka wrote. "It is very difficult to create a new office for a government entity. It is especially difficult in Ms. Madigan's case, given the nature of her mission and work program."

The councilman also expressed concern about the need for Madigan to reapply for the inspector general position.

"Ms. Madigan has worked hard to understand the nuances of each county agency," Patoka wrote. "I am concerned that the selection of a new inspector general would need time to gain the knowledge that Ms. Madigan has already achieved in terms of the complexity of county government."

"I am urging you to suspend this open hiring process for the Baltimore County Inspector General and reappoint Ms. Madigan," he added.

Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Cumming also expressed concern over the open hiring process.

"UNBELIEVABLE! Shame on Acting Balt County Executive Katherine Klausmeirer for playing politics with IG Kelly Madigan," IG Cumming said in a social media post. "The law allows the [County Executive] to reappoint her, but NO - she is making the IG reapply for her own job!"

Last month, IG Madigan was named fraud fighter of the year by the Maryland chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, the Baltimore Banner reported.