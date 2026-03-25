Maryland Department of Environment to hold hearing on Baltimore Inner Harbor redevelopment project

The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) will hold a public hearing Wednesday evening to gather feedback on Baltimore's billion-dollar Inner Harbor redevelopment project.

The major makeover of the city's top tourist destination is set to begin in fall 2026. The Developer, MCB Real Estate, is planning to turn the downtown area into a multi-use living, dining and shopping space. The project is expected to cost about $1 billion.

Baltimore's Inner Harbor redevelopment plan includes the addition of piers and boardwalks for pedestrians. MCB Real Estate

During Wednesday night's meeting, MDE officials will share more information about the project and hear feedback from the community. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Digital Harbor High School. Neighbors can attend virtually here.

A public comment period for the project ends on April 8.

Inner Harbor redevelopment plan

The Inner Harbor Park and Promenade (IHPP) Redevelopment Project includes the addition of 900 new apartments, a 2,000-seat amphitheatre, an expanded waterfront promenade and a 50,000 square-foot rooftop park.

The plan also includes two connected residential towers located on the water along Light Street, one of which would be 32-stories and the other would be 25 stories.

A plan to redevelop Baltimore's Inner Harbor includes the addition of two connected residential buildings. MCB Real Estate

Under the redevelopment plan, the iconic Harbor Place Pavilions will be demolished and replaced with new retail and public spaces.

The project also includes work in the State Tidal Wetland near Pier 3 at the National Aquarium, along the promenade and to the eastern end of the Rash Field Shoreline, developers said. The work will include the addition of floating docks, fixed piers and boardwalks for pedestrians, and a floating wetland to enhance the water quality.

Baltimore's plan to redevelop the Inner Harbor includes the addition of piers and boardwalks for pedestrians. MCB HP Baltimore LLC

Baltimore is expected to break ground on the project in the fall of 2026 and complete the project by 2031.

City leaders and developers have held several town halls, during which some community members raised concerns about transparency. However, the mayor and developers argued that it's time for a change.