Money behind Maryland woman's murder and suspect leaving for India, her father says

The father of a woman who was killed in Howard County on New Year's Eve is speaking about his daughter's death amid conflicting reports the killer has been captured.

Authorities said her ex-boyfriend stabbed her, reported her missing, and then fled to India.

The father of a woman who was killed in Howard County on New Year's Eve is speaking about his daughter's death amid conflicting reports the killer has been captured. Howard County Police

Father suggests possible motive

Anand Godishala spoke to reporters from Hyderabad, India and called for "tough punishment" for his daughter's accused killer.

Anand Godishala spoke to reporters from Hyderabad, India and called for "tough punishment" for his daughter's accused killer.

Police previously told WJZ Investigates the killing was premeditated, and the suspect will face first- and second-degree murder charges once extradited to the United States.

Godishala's daughter, 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala of Ellicott City, was found with trauma to her body and multiple stab wounds on January 2.

Police identified her former roommate, 26-year-old Arjun Sharma, as the suspect.

"My daughter went to Columbia four years ago. She was working there. He was her ex-roommate. It is not right that he was her ex-boyfriend," Anand Godishala said in a translated statement.

He said the motive was financial and denied the two were ever in a romantic relationship.

"Four people used to stay in an apartment. Her ex-roommate used to take a lot of money from my daughter," her father said. "When she asked him to return the money before he flew to India, he killed her and ran away. I request the state and the central government to hand over the body of my daughter as soon as possible."

Conflicting reports of an arrest

Multiple media outlets in India are reporting Sharma is now in custody in Tamil Nadu in the southern part of that country.

But Howard County police told WJZ Investigates they cannot confirm an arrest in the case, and the international manhunt continues with assistance from Interpol.

"The U.S. Attorney's office works with Interpol, which is an international organization, and they will eventually issue what is known as a 'red notice'—basically an international arrest warrant, so from there that goes out to all the countries that work with Interpol, which is close to 200 countries, including India, so that will give Indian authorities information," Seth Hoffman with Howard County police said Sunday evening. "And they will begin to track him and hopefully arrest him, and from there, it could take quite a bit of time to process and hopefully get him extradited."

WJZ reached out to Interpol and local authorities in India but did not hear back.

The Embassy of India said they had no comment beyond a statement on social media.

"The Embassy is in contact with the family of Ms. Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance," officials wrote. "The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities."

Police alleged Sharma stabbed Godishala inside the apartment near the Mall in Columbia on New Year's Eve, then reported her missing on January 2. That is the same day police said he fled the country, leaving from Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia.

Before her death, Nikitha Godishala posted to Instagram about her journey from India to America and how she rebuilt her life in Maryland.

The father of a woman who was killed in Howard County on New Year's Eve is speaking about his daughter's death amid conflicting reports the killer has been captured. Instagram

"Scared? I once crossed the oceans with just two suitcases leaving behind a life and starting a new one all alone, almost failed, rebuild it all over again," she wrote.