Maryland woman to plead guilty in 2023 deadly workzone crash on I-695

A Maryland woman charged with killing six construction workers in a crash on I-695 in March 2023 is expected to agree to a plea deal that would convict her on six counts, according to Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger.

The deal would allow Lisa Lea to plead guilty to one count of negligent vehicular manslaughter for each of the six workers killed in the crash.

According to our partners at The Baltimore Banner, Lea would be sentenced to 10 years in prison under the plea deal. She would then serve three years of probation. During that time, she would be prohibited from driving.

Lea is expected to enter a guilty plea on Tuesday, Nov. 4, according to Shellenberger.

Deadly work zone crash

Lea was initially charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide and causing the death of a person while driving, among other charges.

According to court documents, Lea was going nearly 100 mph when she collided with another car and lost control. Both cars crashed into a nearby work zone.

The speed limit was 55 mph in the area where the crash occurred.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) launched an investigation and found that Lea had tried to move across three lanes of traffic when she clipped the other car.

The final report revealed that she had THC in her blood and a medication that may have impaired her driving.

A prior report detailed that she had a history of seizures and did not take her medication before the crash, but medical records did not confirm that information.

According to the NTSB report, there was no indication that a sudden medical event occurred.

The second driver in the crash, Malachi Brown, was also charged. He pleaded guilty, was released from prison early and was ordered to serve home detention.