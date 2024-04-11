Driver had seizure, didn't take medication prior to I-695 crash that killed 6 construction workers, report reveals

New details revealed in I-695 work zone crash that killed six workers

BALTIMORE -- The NTSB released more of its investigation into the 2023 deadly crash that killed six construction workers on I-695.

Some of the reports expand upon what was released in the preliminary report last year, but more has been revealed about the moments following the crash for one of the suspects.

Before speeding into an I-695 construction work zone on March 22, 2023, Lisa Lea told investigators she had a seizure, according to that report.

"She initially stated that she had been taking seizure medication as prescribed but later stated that she had not taken her seizure medication for two days due to vomiting," the report reads.

However, after consulting with one of her doctors, investigators learned Lea had actually not taken any seizure medication since May 2022, and hadn't filled it anytime before the crash.

The factual report also noted a vehicle that's meant to protect construction workers from traffic was parked nearby and unattended.

Lawyers of one of the victims, Sybil DiMaggio, claim it could've blocked the gap Lea drove through.

Investigators found Lea and Melachi Brown were going more than 100 miles per hour before the crash. While changing lanes, Lea clipped Brown, causing her to speed into the work zone.

This week, Governor Wes Moore signed the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act into law. The legislation, headed by Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and the findings from her Work Zone Safety Work Group, allows for more automated speed cameras in work zones.

The law also increases fines for violations.

Kim Simmons, who lost her husband and son in this crash, helped with the legislation. Before signing, Gov. Moore thanked her.

"Your strength, your advocacy, your push, your heart and humanity, your ability to turn pain into purpose -- your work is literally going to save lives," Gov. Moore said.

In an interview with WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren last summer, DiMaggio's children described their grief over the crash.

"Nothing's been the same for us and this is just one family," said Norah DiMaggio. "There were five other people there and that's just one accident. It's horrible."

Two weeks ago, Brown was sentenced to serve 18 months after pleading guilty on his charges in January.

Lea is due back in court for a motions hearing in May.