Maryland DOT warns drivers 3 lanes of I-95 will close this weekend for emergency repair work

Drivers should expect traffic and delays on I-95 this weekend, as the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration makes emergency repairs.

The DOT says crews will close three northbound lanes starting at 9 p.m. Friday, leaving just one lane open.

The closure will be located before Exit 38B for westbound MD 32.

The DOT says crews will be replacing a bridge joint in the area.

The work is expected to continue through Saturday, and there isn't an exact time as to when the lanes will reopen.

Drivers should plan ahead for their weekend travel and consider alternate routes, like the following:

US 1 (Washington Boulevard)

US 29 (Columbia Pike)

MD 295 (Baltimore Washington Parkway)

I-95 is among the busiest travel corridors in the country, spanning from Maine to Miami. It runs diagonal across Maryland, skirting the south of Baltimore.

As of 2023, the highway saw an average of anywhere from 193,000 to 243,000 vehicles a day in Maryland.

Drivers can find real-time traffic updates on the DOT website here.