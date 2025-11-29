Police arrest 4 in connection to house fire that left 3 dead in Clear Spring, Maryland

Police have made four arrests in connection with a house fire that left three dead in Clear Spring, Maryland, on November 18.

The fire began just after 5 a.m. at the single-family home around the 13,000 block of the National Pike in Clear Spring. The three people who lived in the home were pronounced dead on scene. They were identified as 31-year-old Brittany Ray, 36-year-old Harold Flichman, and 25-year-old Brianna Mae Weishaar. The cause of death has not been released, awaiting an autopsy from the Chief Medical Examiner.

During the investigation, K-9 dogs were able to alert police to "accelerants at the home and trauma to the victims that were inconsistent with fire-related injuries."

Police said they believed foul play was involved as a result, saying that this was "not a random act of violence."

On Saturday, Maryland State Police announced that 47-year-old Darnell Hawkins of Baltimore, 46-year-old Maurice Mouzon of Baltimore, 43-year-old Tony Smith of Hagerstown, and 35-year-old Glen White of Burnie had been arrested. The four suspects were arrested between November 21st and 28th.

Smith and Hawkins will be charged with three counts of first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and more. Mouzon will be charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, handgun violation, and distribution of narcotics. White will be charged with acting as an accessory after the fact to murder.

No court dates have been set for the four suspects. They are being held without bond.

Maryland State Police are investigating the incident. They ask that anyone who may have information about the murders call 301-766-3800.