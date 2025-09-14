Outbreak of Hemorrhagic Disease reported in Maryland's White-tailed deer

An outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) was reported in white-tailed deer across Maryland, according to the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The largest outbreaks were recorded in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties, DNR officials said. Cases have also been reported in southern Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to DNR officials, the disease is likely the cause of death for deer in several Maryland counties.

What is Hemorrhagic Disease?

Hemorrhagic Disease occurs naturally in white-tailed deer and, in rare cases, domestic livestock, DNR officials said. It is transmitted to deer through the bite of flying midges.

While the disease can be fatal to deer, it does not pose a threat to humans.

The disease cannot be transmitted between deer through direct contact and cannot be spread to humans.

EHD also does not pose a risk to humans who handle or eat affected meat.

DNR officials said EHD is common in the eastern part of the U.S., and outbreaks occur in Maryland each year, though the number of cases can vary.

The disease can cause sores on deer and can cause symptoms like lethargy, excessive salivation, and can cause them to ignore their fear of humans, DNR officials said. EHD can also cause lesions on a deer's tongue and mouth.

DNR officials recommend not eating deer that have large or open sores, regardless of the cause.

EHD outbreaks usually occur between August and October. The colder temperatures tend to kill the midges that transmit EHD, slowing the outbreaks, officials said.

Hunters who encounter sick or dead deer are urged not to move them. Instead, contact your local DNR office to report the location of the animal.