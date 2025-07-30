Heat wave peaks in Maryland Wednesday, severe weather possible Thursday

The heat wave in Maryland will peak on Wednesday, bringing temperatures in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures could be between 100° to 110°.

There is a risk of severe weather and flooding on Thursday.

Hot weather from Maryland heat wave

We are entering day six of our current wave, and despite the end being in sight, we're going to have to tough out the most challenging day of heat and humidity.

High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s. Combine the heat with tropical levels of humidity, and it's a potentially dangerous cocktail of weather if you're not taking adequate steps to keep your body cool and hydrated. This is a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for extreme heat and humidity.

Air Quality Alerts are in effect Wednesday for the following counties in Maryland: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Harford, Cecil, and central and eastern Howard. Ground-level ozone will reach unhealthy levels, leading to code orange air quality. The sick, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups should limit time outside due to the unhealthy air and extreme temperatures.

A Heat Advisory is also in effect for most of Maryland Wednesday, including the following counties: Anne Arundel, Howard, Carroll, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Harford, and Cecil counties. The combination of scorching temperatures and soupy humidity will lead to dangerously hot conditions with feels like temperatures quickly spiking between 100° to 108° from late morning through the dinner hour.

The Baltimore Orioles' home game early Wednesday afternoon will be stiflingly hot. First pitch against the Blue Jays will take place at 12:35 p.m. Temperatures throughout the game will be in the mid-90s, with the heat index in the seats ranging from 105° to 110°. Please wear adequate sun protection, including sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and drink plenty of water.

A few isolated afternoon and evening strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, but they should remain sparse in coverage. More places than not will stay dry and scorching hot today.

Risk of severe weather in Baltimore Thursday

Thursday will feature the last day of hot and steamy air across Maryland. If the heat wave doesn't end Wednesday it will come to an end Thursday after the storms pass through the area.

The hottest temperatures Thursday will be felt during the morning and midday hours. The heat index will reach between 95° to 105° by late morning through early afternoon. Please stay hydrated and dress in lightweight, light colored clothing. We'll see partly sunny skies, hazy, and tropical conditions through lunchtime.

Scattered to numerous strong to severe thunderstorms will develop as early as lunchtime Thursday and continue through 9 p.m. There will likely be a few clusters of strong to severe storms from early afternoon through early evening. The greatest risk from these storms will be copious amounts of cloud-to-ground lightning, strong to locally damaging winds, and blinding downpours.

Storms will be capable of producing 1 to 2 inches of rain in just a half hour! So flash flooding, downed trees and tree limbs, and travel disruptions are possible during the afternoon and evening commute time period. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates on any flood and/or severe weather watches and warnings Thursday.

Major heat relief Friday with passing showers

Clouds, scattered showers, and high humidity levels will be around Friday morning. While the humidity will still be running at very high levels, the clouds and showers will put an end to the heat. By Friday afternoon, showers should continue to taper off with some late day breaks in the clouds possible. High temperatures Friday will only top out in the middle to upper 70s.

Winning August weekend weather across Maryland

The first weekend of the new month of August looks to bring a welcome break from the heat and humidity. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s. Expect sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will be extremely pleasant, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity levels will fall to some of the lowest levels of the entire summer so far!

The weather looks spectacular from the mountains of western Maryland to the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean. Go ahead and make your outdoor plans now!

Muggy air and shower chances return next week

Looking ahead, warmer and more humid conditions are likely to return early next week. A few showers are possible for Eastern Shore communities Monday afternoon, with better rain chances and a more summer-like feel returning statewide by Wednesday.