Monkeypox vaccine eligibility expanded in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The eligibility for the human monkeypox vaccine has been expanded, the Maryland Department of Health announced Thursday.

The state's health department is now allowing anyone at high risk of the infection to be vaccinated. The vaccine was previously recommended only for people who had been potentially exposed to monkeypox in the prior two weeks.

"Vaccination plays a critical role in Maryland's comprehensive response to the MPX outbreak," said MDH Infectious Disease Prevention and Health Services Bureau Director Dr. Peter DeMartino. "The new eligibility criteria align with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take advantage of the improved supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine. Expanding eligibility will provide greater protection for individuals against MPX virus infection and reduce the risk of spread throughout the population."

Effective immediately, the expanded criteria for monkeypox vaccination will include anyone in Maryland who meets any one of the following criteria:

Anyone of any sexual orientation or gender identity who has had multiple or unknown sexual partners in the past two weeks, including those considered higher risk: gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, and immunocompromised individuals; or

Anyone of any sexual orientation or gender identity who are aware that one or more of their sexual partners from the past two weeks has been exposed to MPX.

Interested Marylanders can visit health.maryland.gov/monkeypox to pre-register for a monkeypox vaccine appointment.

Monkeypox is a potentially serious illness. Anyone with monkeypox symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. Those without a provider or insurance should contact their local health department.

As of Friday, September 16, MDH reported 609 total positive monkeypox cases.

To date, Maryland has:

Received 14,539 vials of JYNNEOS vaccine from the federal government

Administered vaccination to more than 5,248 people through 24 local health departments

Pre-registered more than 2,800 people interested in being vaccinated