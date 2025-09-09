Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-95 south, injures driver in Harford County

The driver of a tractor-trailer was injured after the vehicle overturned on Interstate 95 south in Harford County Tuesday night, prompting closures, according to the Susquehanna Hose Company.

As of 9:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of I-95, past exit 89, are closed as emergency personnel respond, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

The fire company said the incident occurred near the exit for Havre De Grace.

The driver of a tractor-trailer was injured after the vehicle overturned on Interstate 95 south in Harford County, according to the Susquehanna Hose Company. Susquehanna Hose Company

According to fire officials, the driver was ejected from the tractor-trailer during the crash. A medevac helicopter was requested to transport the driver, officials said, around 8:42 p.m.

A Harford County Department of Emergency Services Special Ops team was also requested to the scene to address fuel leaking from the truck, fire officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police chase on I-95

In late August, a dramatic police chase played out on I-95 South in Harford County, prompting the interstate to be closed for several hours.

A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was injured during the chase and was lifted to Shock Trauma.

The suspect, Juan Yahir Quiroz Manzueta, 21, of Yonkers, New York, was arrested at an apartment in New York the next day, officials said.

The chase began after Quiroz Manzueta, driving a rented box truck, refused to stop for deputies, leading officials on a pursuit from Churchville to Aberdeen.

Quiroz Manzueta hit several vehicles during the chase, deputies said, and at one point, he was driving the wrong way on I-95 south.

Quiroz Manzueta allegedly hit Lieutenant Robert Burgess with the box truck as the lieutenant was attempting to deploy stop sticks. The impact threw Lt. Burgess nearly 65 feet into the air, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said.

After he was taken to Shock Trauma, Gahler said Lt. Burgess was alert and conscious.