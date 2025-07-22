2 arrested after investigation into copper wire theft in Maryland reveals multi-state burglary scheme

Two people are facing charges after an investigation into a series of copper wire thefts in Maryland led to the discovery of a multi-state burglary scheme, according to Bel Air police.

Dominique Jeffery Johnson and Myah Michelle Portia Parker, both from Washington, D.C., were charged in connection with the thefts, police said.

Copper wire theft in Maryland

On March 18, police began investigating a series of burglaries that targeted American Design and Build, a contracting company in the 200 block of Gateway Drive.

During the burglaries on February 28, March 5 and March 18, the suspects illegally entered a building, gained access to a secure storage area and stole about $16,000 worth of copper wire from a company work van, according to police.

Multi-state burglary scheme unveiled

Led by Detective Sergeant Henry Marchesani, Bel Air police used investigative techniques to identify and track the suspects, including surveillance technology, digital forensics and law enforcement records.

The investigation eventually led to the identification of the suspects. Bel Air police also learned that other law enforcement agencies were investigating Johnson and Parker for similar crimes.

Bel Air officials worked with 17 other police departments to reveal that the suspects were involved in 20 other crimes across at least five states.

Johnson and Parker were arrested on July 1. Johnson is in custody in Virginia, and Parker is in custody in Harford County, according to police. Both have been indicted in connection with the burglaries.

Burglaries in Maryland

While burglaries continue to be a problem in Maryland, the number of cases has declined slightly in recent years.

In 2023, there were 12,061 burglaries reported in Maryland, according to data from the Department of State Police. That year, property crimes, including burglaries, led to $772 million in losses.

The number of burglaries dropped by nearly 1% in 2024, as 11,919 cases and $745 million in losses were reported.

So far in 2025, nearly 4,684 burglaries have been reported in Maryland, data shows.