Maryland grandmother found guilty after 7-year-old fell from car and died on I-97

A Maryland grandmother was convicted of child neglect charges Thursday after her 7-year-old grandson fell out of a car window and was struck and killed by another vehicle on I-97 in Anne Arundel County in November 2024.

Lorraine Marie O'Neill, 68, of Hagerstown, was found guilty of one count of neglect of a minor, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. Her sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 2.

"This case is a tragic reminder that adults must remain vigilant when children are in their care," Maryland's State Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement after the verdict. "While this was undoubtedly a traumatic loss for this grandmother, it was likewise traumatic for the witnesses at the scene that night, including the first responders and the two men who pulled the child from the roadway."

Prosecutors said, on Nov. 24, 2024, O'Neill was driving north on I-97 in Millersville with her 7-year-old grandson riding in a car seat in the back.

As she was driving near Benfield Boulevard, the boy fell out of the rear passenger side window and landed on the roadway, where he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

Prosecutors said O'Neill drove for 11 miles before realizing the child was missing from the back seat. She told investigators she had let the boy play with the power window and the child lock was not engaged at the time.

"I believe that Ms. O'Neill has failed to accept responsibility for her actions, from the night of the crash to her testimony at trial which was markedly different from her original statements to investigators," said Leitess. "This case has always been about accountability for the death of a child."