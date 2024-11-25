7-year-old boy killed in Anne Arundel County hit-and-run after falling from car window, police say

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY -- A 7-year-old boy died Sunday in a hit-and-run after he fell from a car window and into the road in Anne Arundel County, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers said the boy was a passenger in the back of a Mazda that was being driven by his grandmother, Lorraine O'Neill, 66, of Hagerstown.

Troopers responded to I-97, north of Route 32, around 7:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Mazda was traveling northbound on I-97 when the 7-year-old opened the window and fell out of the car, landing in the roadway, according to troopers.

The child was hit by an oncoming vehicle, described as a 2016 to 2019 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda did not stay on the scene, troopers said. Police are now searching for a Honda Civic that may have damage to the front left wheel well.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.