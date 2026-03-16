Maryland grad Rei Ami celebrated for winning Oscar for work on popular KPop Demon Hunters

University of Maryland alumnus Rei Ami won an Oscar on Sunday for her work in the popular animated musical KPop Demon Hunters.

Ami, who was born in Seoul, South Korea, and was raised in Germantown, Maryland, provides the singing voice for the Huntrix character Zoey. She graduated from Maryland in 2018.

"On behalf of all Terps - Congratulations to Rei on the Academy Award!" University of Maryland President Dr. Darryll Pines said in a social media post.

KPop Demon Hunters won the Oscar for best original song, "Golden." The film also won for "Best Animated Feature Film."

Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna — the singing voices behind the Huntrix group in the film -- performed "Golden" live at the Oscars.

Last month, the song "Golden" won a Grammy Award.

KPop Demon Hunters was picked up by Netflix and has grown in popularity among the youth in America. The story follows a Korean popular (KPop) girl singing group that lives double lives as demon hunters.