Gov. Moore signs order to boost maritime economic opportunities in Maryland and beyond

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has signed an executive order to create a task force that aims to expand and support local and national maritime growth opportunities.

The order, signed Wednesday, authorizes Maryland's Department of Commerce "to identify and pursue national and international maritime-related opportunities."

The task force will also seek to strengthen coordination between state agencies and local businesses "to achieve maritime success and economic development across the state," said a news release announcing the order.

The task force will be co-chaired by Maryland U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth and Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr.

The body will focus on completing the actions necessary to secure a Maritime Prosperity Zone designation for Maryland, once Congress acts to create such a program. In addition, it will work with stakeholders to develop plans to expand and "diversify" the state's maritime economy.

Task force seeks to identify new incentives and tax credits

The order will also attempt to coordinate and strengthen state and federal advocacy efforts, "including international engagement, workforce training opportunities, grant programs, and more." And the effort will recommend state business incentives, tax credits and other economic measures to help grow and support the state's maritime industries.

Maryland says its maritime industries contribute more than $10.2 billion yearly to the state's economy and support 115,000 jobs. This includes marine transportation, shipbuilding and repair, national defense and security, world-class research on autonomous crafts, shipping and logistics, tourism and recreation.

"Maryland's infrastructure is perfectly suited to lead the nation's maritime industry, from building in-demand ships to creating positions for welders, mechanics, and engineers," Moore said in a statement. "This task force will help us capitalize on future opportunities to make our state's economy more competitive through maritime projects that build more pathways to work, wages and wealth for Marylanders."

Maryland's Transportation Secretary, Katie Thomson, noted that in 2025, the Port of Baltimore handled the most containers and ship calls ever, as well as processing more farm and construction machinery and forest products than any other U.S. port.

"The Port of Baltimore is one of the economic engines of Maryland and the heart of our maritime economy – and we need to ensure we maximize the benefits of this unique asset," Thomson said.

New investment to add $3.7 billion to maritime development

The most recent major addition to Maryland's maritime industry was announced earlier this month. Defense technology company Anduril Industries revealed a $3.7 billion investment in a new high-tech shipyard in Baltimore County's Tradepoint Atlantic industrial center. State officials have said the facility is expected to create 3,100 new jobs.

The massive project, called Arsenal-2, will be the largest private investment and biggest job creator in Maryland in more than 10 years, Moore said. The investment is expected to produce over $2 billion in annual economic output, including an estimated $312 million in wages each year, the news release said.

Arsenal-2 will be built within Tradepoint Atlantic's Sparrows Point complex, which has a long history of providing support to American shipbuilding and maritime activities. Tradepoint Atlantic is a 3,300-acre multimodal logistics and industrial center near the Port of Baltimore.