Maryland gubernatorial hopeful Dan Cox says he has a faster plan to rebuild the Key Bridge

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox says if he is elected governor, he intends to reopen the Francis Scott Key Bridge years ahead of the state's current 2030 target.

During a news conference on Tuesday, he laid out his plans to speed up construction and increase transparency in the rebuilding process.

It has been 931 days since the Key Bridge collapsed, and Cox says the rebuilding operation is taking too long.

"Marylanders have spent the past two-and-a-half years taking the long way home. And our workers, truckers and businesses deserve a completed bridge and a governor who makes delivering it a priority," Cox said at the news conference.

The project was originally expected to cost less than $2 billion and be completed in 2028. The estimated cost has since climbed to as much as $5.2 billion, with the opening pushed back to 2030.

Earlier this year, the state parted ways with its main contractor, Kiewit, over a pricing dispute, dividing the remaining work into multiple contracts.

Cox vows to make project top transportation priority

"Taxpayers need competition, a reliable price, and a schedule that recovers lost time," Cox said.

Cox says the rebuild would be his top transportation priority — including streamlining environmental permits that restrict underwater pile driving, and pushing for more work around the clock. He also wants stricter deadlines for contractors.

"I'll demand enforceable milestones, timely decisions on design questions, incentives for safe early opening and appropriate consequences for contractor-caused delay."

Cox is also calling for more transparency about project spending, including costs associated with the state's split from Kiewit.

"I'm calling on the governor and Maryland to provide the updated ledger showing demolition, design, early construction and every contractor payment," the candidate said.

Gov. Moore gives response

In response, Governor Wes Moore's office took aim at Cox's record in the state legislature.

Senior communications adviser Carter Elliott said, "We know it's hard for Dan to understand the challenge of working across the aisle and building a two-mile long bridge in record time, since he's only ever passed two bills in the legislature"

The governor's office went on to say that Moore remains focused on rebuilding the bridge as quickly, safely and cost-effectively as possible, and won't be distracted by what it calls Cox's misinformation.

Currently work is underway on the bridge's foundations. But the state has yet to award the major contracts for the remaining construction.