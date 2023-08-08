Maryland Gov. Wes Moore catches TD pass from Lamar Jackson during Ravens' training camp visit

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, wearing his No. 8 Lamar Jackson jersey, visited Ravens' training camp on Monday in Owings Mills.

He was joined by First Lady Dawn Moore, his son, and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

Football season is right around the corner, Maryland! Loved chopping it up with the @Ravens at training camp today.



Our team is putting in the work and we can't wait for them to take the field for another outstanding season! pic.twitter.com/5QdzbWvY4e — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) August 7, 2023

The governor, a big Ravens fan, met with the players, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson.

"Football season is right around the corner, Maryland! Loved chopping it up with the @Ravens at training camp today," Moore said on social media. "Our team is putting in the work and we can't wait for them to take the field for another outstanding season."

Moore even caught a touchdown pass from Jackson.

"You look like you need to suit up for us," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said.

Moore played two seasons in college at Johns Hopkins University.