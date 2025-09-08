Lester Davis named as Maryland Gov. Moore's new Chief of Staff

Lester Davis will serve as the new Chief of Staff for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, the governor's office announced Monday.

He will succeed outgoing Chief Fagan Harris, who is departing at the end of the year.

"There is no doubt that the challenges facing our state today will require leadership of the highest caliber. With his dedication to public service and improving the lives of Marylanders, Lester Davis is precisely the leader our state needs in this critical moment," Moore said in a statement.

Who is Lester Davis?

Davis has held leadership roles in both government and the private sector. He served as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Baltimore mayor's office and most recently as Vice President and Chief of Staff at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

He also participated in transition teams for Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and City Council President Zeke Cohen.

Davis' service record includes appointments to the Baltimore Regional Water Governance Task Force, the Maryland Economic Development Corporation, the Baltimore Regional Transit Commission, and the Baltimore Convention and Tourism Board.

Davis earned a bachelor's degree from Norfolk State University.

"Lester is a known problem-solver, and his proven ability to secure improved outcomes for the people he serves will build on the progress our administration has made over the past two and a half years," Moore said. "He brings a commitment to building strong partnerships, uplifting communities, and delivering data-driven results that are in lockstep with the priorities our administration has championed since day one."