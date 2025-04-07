Baltimore healthcare group supports young victims of abuse, assault

Every year, the Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) brings community members together for a powerful display of solidarity.

GBMC's Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event aims to raise awareness and support for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

This year, the event will be held on Friday, April 11, at 4 p.m.

Supporting young survivors

Every month, GBMC's Child Protection Coordinator Danielle Nickles leads a support group session with teen girls in Maryland who have experienced sexual assault and abuse.

"Girls are able to do some sort of art-based activity with their peers, knowing that these peers have gone through something similar to what they have been through, but they're not required to talk about anything, with the goal being support," Nickels said.

The team calls itself The Safe Squad.

"Safe, for them, stands for support, acceptance, friendship and empowerment," Nickels told WJZ.

"So many of them have said this has been my escape, this is where I can get away from the real world," Nickels said. "They said they feel safe here, they felt heard here, and it's been life-changing for them."

A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that one in four girls and one in six boys will report experiencing sexual abuse in their childhood.

A sobering and eye-opening statistic that local organizations like GBMC's S.A.F.E. and Domestic Violence Program are hoping to turn around.

"So many of these abuses will go unreported and so that statistic is likely higher," Nickels said. "But the statistic overall, that equals out to overall about 1 in 10 children will experience sexual abuse before they turn 18."

Support group therapy sessions like the one with GBMC help survivors continue their journey of healing.

"Especially in adolescence, having that sense of friendship, sense of belonging with their peers, I mean that's critical throughout that time period, and throughout life," Nickels said

Fundraising to support free programs

Community support and fundraisers like GBMC's Walk a Mile in Their Shoes allow the S.A.F.E. Program to operate 24/7, 365 days a year, free of charge for patients.

The event brings together people from all walks of life to raise awareness about sexual assault and domestic violence.

"This group started with a community donor, so we're just really fortunate to have the community awareness about this group," Nickels said. "The knowledge of how important and how life-changing it is for so many of these girls."

With continued support and resources, survivors can take steps toward healing and reclaiming their lives.

"I've seen some of them go from where they've been critical and hospitalized because of their mental health and their trauma symptoms to now, they're about to graduate and a couple of them are talking about where their college options are," Nickels said. "So, I mean it really is– If I think about it too deeply, I will get emotional. It's beautiful."

GBMC will hold its 10th annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event.

Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh is the honorary chair of the event this year.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic violence or sexual assault, you can find resources at GBMC's website or by calling the national hotline at 1-888-373-7888.