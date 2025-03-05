Baltimore County man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for fraud schemes

A Baltimore County man was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for his role in several fraud schemes, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to officials, 44-year-old Ambrose Obinna Warrior of Milford Mill served as an unlicensed money transmitter in romance, business, email and investment schemes.

Between March 2018 and August 2021, Warrior received money from victims and transferred it to individuals who were participating in the scheme through financial institutions in exchange for a percentage of the funds, according to a plea agreement.

Officials said Warrior opened personal and business bank accounts and formed a limited liability company (LLC), called The Golden Voice of Orientals, to manage and direct his money laundering business.

He used WhatsApp to share bank account information with others participating in the schemes. His fee for receiving and transmitting funds was usually 20% or more, according to officials.

After depositing the funds, Warrior kept a portion of the money and ensured others received a portion of the funds. He also transferred funds to scheme participants overseas.

According to officials, Warrior transferred, or attempted to transfer, more than $700,000 in funds from various schemes. His victims lost at least $467,912.

Similar fraud schemes

In February, a former Baltimore City Department of Finance employee was sentenced to four years in prison for a bribery scheme that involved COVID-19 relief funds.

Joseph Gillespie's scheme went on for years, and he admitted to having multiple partners. He received more than $250,000 and caused the city to lose more than $1 million, according to a plea agreement.

In a similar incident, a Detroit man was sentenced for his role in an unemployment fraud scheme following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tracey Dotson said he and his partner filed hundreds of false unemployment claims, using the Social Security numbers and identifications of other individuals.

The unemployment funds were intended for residents in Maryland, Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to officials.

Dotson and his partner received more than $1 million in funds.