Baltimore's National Aquarium releases rehabilitate sea turtles in Florida

The National Aquarium Animal Rescue in Baltimore released 32 rehabilitated sea turtles off the east coast of Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

National Aquarium staff transport rehabilitated sea turtles to New Smyrna Beach, Florida to release them back into the wild. | February 11, 2025 Philip Smith and The National Aquarium

Officials with the aquarium said 26 of the sea turtles were at the National Aquarium recovering from symptoms of cold stunning, which is like hypothermia for turtles.

Cold-stunning occurs when the sea turtles are exposed to cold water for an extended period. They become weak and often float to the surface of the water where they are vulnerable to predators or boat strikes.

The turtles were rescued from the coast of Massachusetts in November 2024 by volunteers. Six of the turtles were being treated at the Virginia Aquarium before they were picked up by the National Aquarium's release team for the journey to Florida.

One of the turtles that was released was a 65-pound loggerhead sea turtle known at the aquarium as Ghost. The turtle was rescued from Ocean City in October 2024 after its hind flipper was injured, causing a bone infection. Aquarium officials said the infection has been effectively treated.

The aquarium still has 15 rescued sea turtles in its care.

Sea turtles rehabilitated at the National Aquarium

This is far from the first time that the aquarium has rehabilitated sea turtles. In 2023, the aquarium released 25 rehabilitated turtles who were found cold-stunned off the Massachusetts coast

The National Aquarium's Animal Care and Rescue Center opened in 1991 and by 2022, they had released 350 rehabilitated animals back into the environment. The group works with partners in the mid-Atlantic to care for animals recovered along the coast.

The team also responds to other sick or injured marine mammals. Stranded seals or sea turtles found at Maryland beaches can be reported to the Stranded Animal Hotline at 410-576-3880.