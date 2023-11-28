Maryland Fleet Week to make Baltimore return in June

BALTIMORE - Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore, presented by Northrop Grumman, will be making its return to Baltimore City and Baltimore County in June.

The lineup consists of ship tours, festivals, flyovers and educational activities, from June 12 to 18, 2024, at the Inner Harbor, North Locust Point, Fells Point and Martin State Airport.

Fleet Week is a free event that celebrates the rich maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay and the contributions of Marylanders to the defense of the nation," according to the press release.

There will also be aviation demonstrations, local food, drink and musical performances.

"We are proud to work once again with the US Navy and all our partners across the nation, the state, the city and county, to bring a world-class family-friendly and fun experience to Baltimore," said Chris Rowsom, Fleet Week 2024 Director for Living Classrooms "This event highlights our history, our accomplishments, and most importantly, supports educational outreach opportunities and STEM programming, providing vital support for future leaders."

Ships will begin arriving in Baltimore on June 12, 2024. The fleet will include United States and international naval vessels that will be docked at various locations around Baltimore, including the Inner Harbor, Fells Point and North Locust Point.

Event-goers will see flyovers from vintage and contemporary military and civilian aircraft, centered at the Inner Harbor.

The Fleet Week App, set to be active soon, will provide important and up-to-date information about the event.

The event is sponsored by Northrop Grumman and produced by Historic Ships in Baltimore, a program of Living Classrooms Foundation in partnership with the United States Navy, Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism, City of Baltimore and Baltimore County, along with Sail Baltimore, Air Support, Martin State Airport, United States Coast Guard and Maryland Department of Transportation, as well as participating organizations Visit Baltimore, Waterfront Partnership, and Downtown Partnership.

For more information, visit www.mdfleetweek.com.