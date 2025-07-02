Fireworks will light Baltimore's Inner Harbor Friday. What to know about timing, viewing spots, parking and more.

Baltimore will celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual fireworks show at the Inner Harbor on Friday.

The city will partner with the Annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival for an aerial drone show and a showcase of local culture and talent.

"Between fireworks at the Inner Harbor and a drone show at the festival, this promises to be our most exciting July 4 yet," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Baltimore Fourth of July fireworks

Baltimore's Fourth of July celebration will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., kicking off with performances at the event stage at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater.

In keeping with his annual tradition, Mayor Scott will kayak into the Inner Harbor to greet visitors.

The Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival will also be held on Friday in Middle Branch Park. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a custom drone show at 9:30 p.m.

Best views for Baltimore fireworks

The fireworks will be visible for those close to the Inner Harbor.

According to Mayor Scott, the best views will be from the harbor, Federal Hill and Harbor East.

If you're outside of the city, you can watch the fireworks show at 9 p.m. on WJZ's livestream, sponsored by Antwerpen.

Some residents in the Port Covington neighborhood will have a view of the drone show as it launches from West Covington Park. The best views will be at the festival grounds in Middle Branch.

Some residents across the river in the Cherry Hill neighborhood may also be able to see the show.

July Fourth parking and road closures

The Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show will bring parking restrictions and road closures to the city.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 3 p.m. to midnight in the following locations:

Both sides of Gay Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Both sides of Calvert Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Both sides of Baltimore Street from Charles to Gay Streets

West side of Charles Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets

West side of Light Street from Pratt to Camden Streets

East side of Light Street from Lombard to Pratt Streets

East side of Charles Street from Lee to Barre Streets

South side of Key Highway from Light to Covington Streets

East side of Light Street from Lee to Conway Streets

The following streets will be closed from 8:30 p.m. until they are clear:

Pratt Street will be closed at Charles Street

Lombard Street will be closed at President Street

Northbound Light Street will close at Lee Street

Southbound Light Street will close at Lombard Street

Northbound I-395 traffic at Conway Street will be diverted north onto Howard Street

The north side of Lombard Street from President to South streets and the west side of Charles Street from Conway to Fayette streets will be closed from 3 p.m. until they are cleared.

On Friday, July 4, a commercial vehicle restriction will be in place in the following areas from noon to midnight:

Fayette Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street

President Street from Aliceanna to Fayette streets

Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway

Key Highway from Light to McComas streets

Hanover Street from McComas to Montgomery streets

Pratt, Lombard and Baltimore streets from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street

I-395 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard split to Pratt Street

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed except for local deliveries, and tanker trailers will be prohibited, according to the city Department of Transportation. This restriction does not include buses.