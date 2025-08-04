Maryland fire company hosts screenings as new study shows deadlier risk of certain cancers

For years, research has shown that firefighters are at high risk of being diagnosed with some form of cancer.

But a recent study from the American Cancer Society (ACS) suggests certain cancers pose an even deadlier threat for firefighters.

These researchers stress the need for things like cancer screenings to help with detecting the cancer early enough for some kind of prevention.

These screenings are taking place at the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company this week, thanks to a federal grant.

What the research shows

The study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology last week, found an increased risk of mortality for most cancers in firefighters, but especially with kidney and skin cancers.

For kidney cancer, the study found firefighters had a 40% higher mortality rate than those who weren't firefighters.

For skin cancer, the mortality rate is 58% higher.

The need for more screenings

Howie Cohen, who always wanted to be a firefighter, has decades of experience under his belt.

"I mentioned it to a friend, and although I had a completely different career, I started volunteering," Cohen said.

The Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company is no stranger to a cancer diagnosis. Over the years, several members had died because of the disease.

That's why in 2018, Cohen wasn't surprised when he was diagnosed.

"I took a test here [at the firehouse]. We had one basic screening, just a blood test, and some markers came up for prostate cancer," Cohen said. "I knew it was coming. My numbers were going up."

Even though he's had surgery to remove his cancer, Cohen still looks to get screened when he can. It's why he signed up for a screening Monday at the PVFC firehouse on Sudbrook Lane.

Firefighters are 9% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer, as well as 14% more likely to die from cancer, according to research from the CDC and National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety.

The ACS stresses that screenings, like the one PVFC is hosting, are critical for prevention.

But, when cancer does surface, Cohen said, no matter what, the fire company rallies for each other.

"I had a traumatic injury last August, and from the time I was at the hospital until a month after I got home -- I almost had daily visitors from the firehouse," Cohen said. "I'd do the same thing for any other member. We had a member die of cancer three years ago now, and we were there every day."

A FEMA grant made this week's screenings at PVFC possible. The goal is to screen more than 50 active firefighters within the company.