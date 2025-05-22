Maryland governments could be strained due to FEMA cuts ahead of hurricane season

Maryland's government agencies may have to take on some extra financial burden this year, with the organization responsible for disaster response taking a hit.

With hurricane season starting on June 1, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is projecting an active run, with six to 10 hurricanes.

"These storms are a stark reminder of how vital it is to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season now, before the storms begin forming in the Atlantic," said NOAA Acting Administrator Laura Grimm.

NOAA's hurricane prediction came about a day after FEMA rescinded its strategic plan that outlines priorities for disaster relief.

FEMA's losses

Maryland, and its cities, along the the rest of the nation, have relied on FEMA foot the bill for major natural disasters.

However, layoffs at FEMA could put a strain on how local governments respond to storm damage.

CBS News learned that FEMA has already lost about a third of its staff, with 1,800 workers reportedly accepting President Trump's buyout offer, and another 200 or so probationary workers were fired.

In January, Mr. Trump suggested eliminating FEMA.

"Be prepared"

So far in Maryland this year, there has been widespread destruction caused by tornadoes.

WJZ's First Alert Chief Meteorologist Derek Beasley says not all of those projected hurricanes will make landfall this season, but it's important to stay ready.

"We live in a coastal location," Beasley said. "We're susceptible to hurricanes on the coast, of course, with storm surge and the Bay as well, so the important thing is always to be prepared."

Above-normal hurricane season predicted

NOAA officials say the current outlook predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season.

There is a possibility of 13 to 19 named storms, a chance of up to 10 forming into hurricanes, and from three to five that could be major hurricanes.

"Every Cat 5 to hit this country was a tropical storm or less three days prior," said Ken Graham, the director of the National Weather Service. "The big ones that hit this country are fast. That's why the preparedness we're talking about today, you've got to have the plan early because the big ones are really quick."

2 major hurricanes hit the U.S. in 2024

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. The most active time for those powerful storms is between mid-August and mid-October.

According to NOAA, an average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, with three developing into major hurricanes.

There were 11 hurricanes in 2024, with five making landfall in the United States. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4, caused destruction along the southeast, with 160 deaths, devastating flooding, and recovery efforts.

The worst of the damage was in the Carolinas.

Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm, smashed through coastal communities in Florida and Georgia, leaving behind massive flooding, damaged homes, and several tornadoes.