Maryland teens learn about criminal investigative work at FBI Baltimore

More than 40 students from across Maryland were selected to be a part of the FBI Baltimore Field Office's Teen Academy Program.

WJZ was invited to the program for a few hours to see how it works, what the students are learning, and to meet the people behind it all.

What happens at the FBI's teen academy program?

During the two-day program, the teens learned about the day-to-day operations of a typical FBI office and what career opportunities it offers, from cybercrime to evidence response.

"There's so much nuance with digital evidence that recovery, review, and storage are important," said Christopher Dotson, an assistant special agent in charge at the FBI in Baltimore. "They are going to walk through those steps and probably be surprised by some of the areas that you can find digital evidence."

During Wednesday's session, the students conducted crime scene observation and demos that showed them how to identify a potential suspect, handcuffing, computer evidence analysis, and fingerprinting.

"They take you through the steps it takes to identify that actual lift prints off of solid objects, and even advanced print lifting, so tin cans and things like that, they're going to walk through the steps and actually see what happens in front of them," Dotson said.

Special agents, intelligence analysts, and professional staff also taught the students different investigative tactics, such as, interviewing witnesses and gathering digital evidence.

"The pharaoh scanner, and what that is, is a 360-mapping system for a crime scene. So rather than just using a crime scene sketch via hand, this does a 360 mapping," Dotson said.

Fisher Evans came from Worcester County to participate in the program.

To learn more about the FBI Baltimore's Teen Academy and how to apply, you can visit its website here.

Interest in law enforcement

Baltimore City students like Jade Parham said they've always dreamed of a career in law enforcement, which is why they plan to make the most of the academy.

"I really want to be a criminal investigator," said Parham, a rising senior at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. "And my colonel from ROTC said that this is a program that you should do," said Jade Parham, a rising senior at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. "So, I'm like, okay, let me give it a go."

"Since I was younger, I've always been passionate about bringing justice and giving a voice to people who can't be heard," said Mirram Manka, a rising senior from Anne Arundel County.

Fisher Evans came from Worcester County to participate in the program.

"I came here for future experience, whether it be just to learn about the field, or if it ever does help my job in the future," said Evans, a rising junior from Snow Hill, Worcester County.

"Coming in here, it's more of me trying to get a better insight of what I want to do and to pursue my dreams. And I think this is the first step towards that big of a dream," said Manka.

"I think the passion of our employees here comes out when they're teaching these students what they do on a daily basis. It really provides them with a human side of law enforcement. I think they will carry that forward," Dotson said.