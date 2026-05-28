Tree falls through Anne Arundel County home after days of rain in Maryland

A tree fell and crashed through a home in Pasadena, Maryland, following days of rain in the region, according to Anne Arundel County Fire officials.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning in the 1400 block of Woodland Beach Road, officials said.

No injuries were reported, as officials said the residents were not home at the time the tree fell.

Fire officials are urging homeowners to assess trees and tree limbs for safety, especially during the spring growth season and after heavy rain.

The fallen tree comes after the Baltimore region received nearly 4.4 inches of rain so far in May, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The rainfall amount for the month is above normal, with the typical precipitation for May around 3.3 inches.

In May 2025, rainfall totals were significantly above normal in the Baltimore region, with a total of 6.85 inches recorded, NWS data shows.

Last year, in early May, a fallen tree shut down parts of the light rail as Baltimore Orioles fans were attending a game at Camden Yards. The incident, which came the day after a strong storm, disrupted service between six stops