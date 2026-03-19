Maryland enjoys warming temperatures through the weekend





As winter ends and spring begins Maryland will enjoy a nice warming trend through the weekend.

A mild finish to winter in the Baltimore metro

After a seasonably cold morning across Maryland, temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 50s Thursday afternoon. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

A stray sprinkle or light shower is possible Thursday evening, but most neighborhoods should remain dry. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

Friday marks the beginning of astronomical spring at 10:46 AM EDT. With a mixture of clouds and sunshine high temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 60s.

Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible across Maryland Friday evening into Friday night. Widespread wet weather is likely between 8 p.m. on Friday and before sunrise Saturday. The rain will be beneficial for our drought situation.

First spring weekend in Maryland

The first weekend of spring is looking great for any outdoor plans. It appears that most of showers Friday night will be offshore by Saturday morning. The showers in the forecast for Sunday shouldn't be an issue until Sunday night.

Saturday afternoon will include more sunshine and even milder temperatures. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 60s. Areas southwest of Baltimore City may reach 70°. Areas along and near Chesapeake Bay will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A strong backdoor cold front will cross the area Sunday night. A chance of more scattered showers and storms will accompany the front late Sunday evening into the overnight hours. Location will be important as to what temperatures you experience Sunday. Temperatures will soar into the lower to middle 70s ahead of the front on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore City. Areas in northeastern Maryland will have highs in the lower to middle 60s. Meanwhile areas toward the District may flirt with 80°.

Seasonably chilly weather returns to Maryland early next workweek, but nothing like the cold temperatures we recently endured.