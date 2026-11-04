Maryland enjoys a wonderful Wednesday ahead of wet weather

The recent stretch of dry and beautiful weather that's lasted over a week and a half will end Wednesday night. Late week showers will usher in winds of change this weekend. Sweater weather will be returning to Maryland.

Wednesday weather winner ahead across Maryland

Any early morning patchy fog will burn off before 10 a.m. Everyone will enjoy a mostly sunny sky today along with unseasonably warm temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s.

Thickening clouds this evening will give way to a round of showers overnight. Lows will be mild for early November in the lower 60s.

The best chance for wet weather to develop will be after midnight tonight through the Thursday morning commute.

Wet weather possible at times Thursday and Friday in Baltimore

After more than two and a half weeks of dry weather across the Baltimore metro, scattered showers return to the forecast for parts of Thursday and Friday.

Showers that push into the area late Wednesday night will linger into the first part of Thursday. The rain intensity looks light, but it will be just enough to deliver wet roads and sidewalks for the morning commute. The first batch of showers should exit around midday. Thursday afternoon will turn breezy and warm again with highs in the mid-70s.

An additional spotty shower is possible Thursday afternoon and evening, but the coverage should be rather sparse with many neighborhoods staying dry.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible for the Ravens game Thursday evening, but odds favor a mostly dry game with mild temperatures. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. against the Jaguars at M & T Bank Stadium. Even if a shower or storm should impact the game, it likely wouldn't last long. You may want to pack a poncho for the game just to play it safe.

Friday morning will start rainy and damp for the commute. The back edge of the rain should exit the Baltimore metro before 9 a.m. For areas on the eastern shore, the rain will be more widespread and last a bit longer with it coming to an end before lunchtime. Most areas will receive less than 0.50" of rain with the exception of our eastern shore communities which will see more of the beneficial rain.

A passing evening shower is possible Friday with the passage of a cold front, but this batch of showers will be hit or miss and wouldn't last all that long.

Brisk, bright, and blustery weekend ahead for Maryland

We have another beautiful weekend headed our way. The upcoming weekend weather looks dry and seasonably mild. Temperatures will be similar to last weekend in the 60s, however, this weekend will feature a blustery breeze, which will give it a cooler feel.

Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. So a sweatshirt or hoodie is a good bet both days along with your sunglasses.

Peak fall color is happening now across much of central and eastern Maryland. This upcoming weekend will be the best one to enjoy seeing the bright and vibrant colors across the Baltimore metro. By next weekend, we'll likely be past peak color.

Gusty winds continue Monday along with plenty of bright sunshine and comfy temperatures. Winds ease a bit on Tuesday allowing us to warm up into the middle to upper 60s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.