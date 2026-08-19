Maryland enjoys a nice Wednesday before stormier weather ahead

Plenty of nice weather to enjoy on this Wednesday. The humidity will increase tonight and the chance for stronger thunderstorms returns to the forecast Thursday.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Thursday as a possible First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to possibly severe storms. The best chance for these happening would be midday into early evening and areas along and east of I-95.

Wonderful Wednesday weather in the Baltimore metro

Wednesday is the weather winner of the week with abundant sunshine and low humidity in the forecast. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Humidity levels stay comfortable through the early evening hours.

The weather continues to look awesome Wednesday evening for the Yankees @ Orioles game. Lower humidity with temperatures will starting in the middle 80s settling to near 80° by the end of the game.

Stormier weather beginning Thursday across Maryland

A wetter weather pattern returns to Maryland on Thursday

A few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible Thursday morning, but the main batch of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and early evening hours. If there is enough heating with sunshine during the late morning and early afternoon hours, then a broken line of strong to severe storms is increasingly likely. The greatest risk from storms would be damaging winds and heavy downpours.

As of now, the area with the greatest chance of strong storms will be areas along and east of interstate 95. Our First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the situation, and if necessary, will upgrade Thursday to a First Alert Weather Day.

The boundary responsible for Thursday's strong storm potential will slip to our south on Friday. This may actually provide us a bit of a break from the rain and storm chances. While skies may stay mostly cloudy to cloudy, there appears like there will be mainly dry weather across the area Friday.

Showers and storms return Friday night and continue on and off throughout the weekend. Of the two weekend days, it appears Saturday will be the wettest half of the weekend. Sunday will feature a few leftover storms as a cold front crosses the area. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s with plenty of humidity, so it will feel a bit warmer than actual temperatures.