Maryland allocates $64 million to support county, local governments in cutting energy costs

Maryland launched a $64 million funding program Monday to help county and local governments cut energy costs by supporting clean energy projects, the governor's office announced.

The Local Government Energy Modernization Program will provide funding for projects that help governments with new infrastructure that would aid in reducing utility costs. The funding will be issued by the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA).

The program comes as Marylanders and state leaders have raised concerns about spikes in energy prices over the past year.

Clean energy funding program

The energy modernization program aims to help communities around the state transition from outdated systems to clean energy infrastructure, the governor's office said.

"It isn't enough to ask Marylanders to see themselves in the consequences of the climate crisis; they need to see themselves in the progress," Gov. Moore said in a statement. "Investments in climate action drive new infrastructure projects, support our work modernizing the grid, and strengthen our pledge to act as disciplined stewards of the taxpayer dime."

The funding will help county and local governments launch clean energy projects that would reduce energy bills. The energy projects would also improve reliability on the electrical grid and lower long-term costs that are often passed to residents.

"The agency designed this program to be flexible enough to be tailored to local priorities so that every Maryland county — regardless of size or income — can take meaningful steps forward to cut costs and combat climate change," said MEA Director Paul Pinksy.

Projects that are eligible for funding through this program include HVAC system upgrades, solar panel installations, energy audits, and building insulation improvements, among others.

The application period for the Local Government Energy Modernization Program will end on December 5. Find more information here.

Maryland's effort to lower energy costs

During the course of the year, Maryland has launched several efforts to lower energy costs both for residents and for local governments.

In mid-July, the state joined a regional effort to lower electricity prices for residents by requesting information about projects that could improve grid reliability.

In early July, the state increased energy assistance programs through the Maryland Department of Human Services' Office of Home Energy Programs. The program significantly increases benefits for eligible homeowners.

In June, Gov. Moore also announced an initiative that provides some Baltimore Gas and Energy (BGE) customers with a one-time grant between $250 and $750 to cover energy costs.