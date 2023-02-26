Maryland-Eastern Shore defeats Coppin State 78-57
BALTIMORE (AP) — Donchevell Nugent had 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore's 78-57 victory over Coppin State on Saturday night.
Nugent shot 7 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Hawks (16-11, 8-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Zion Styles scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Chace Davis shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
Mike Hood led the way for the Eagles (7-22, 2-10) with 12 points and two steals. Coppin State also got 11 points and six assists from Sam Sessoms. In addition, Christian Sutton had nine points.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.